Update: Blizzard shuts down highways, travel nearly impossible in Red River Valley

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota State Patrol is advising no travel in northwestern Minnesota due to blowing snow and near whiteout travel conditions.

Several highways are closed:

Interstate 94 between Moorhead and Fergus Falls

Highway 10 from Moorhead to Detroit Lakes

Highway 75 from Perley to Wolverton

Highway 9 from Borup to Barnesville

Highway 32 from north of Ulen to Highway 34

Highway 34 from I-94 to Dunvilla

Highway 108 from I-94 to Pelican Rapids

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says dozens of vehicles and semis are in the ditch between Barnesville and Rothsay. He says dozens of other vehicles that went off the road are scattered throughout the region.

Snowplows will continue to operate, but motorists are advised not to travel until conditions improve.