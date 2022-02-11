Update: Blizzard shuts down highways, travel nearly impossible in Red River Valley
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota State Patrol is advising no travel in northwestern Minnesota due to blowing snow and near whiteout travel conditions.
Several highways are closed:
- Interstate 94 between Moorhead and Fergus Falls
- Highway 10 from Moorhead to Detroit Lakes
- Highway 75 from Perley to Wolverton
- Highway 9 from Borup to Barnesville
- Highway 32 from north of Ulen to Highway 34
- Highway 34 from I-94 to Dunvilla
- Highway 108 from I-94 to Pelican Rapids
Sgt. Jesse Grabow says dozens of vehicles and semis are in the ditch between Barnesville and Rothsay. He says dozens of other vehicles that went off the road are scattered throughout the region.
Snowplows will continue to operate, but motorists are advised not to travel until conditions improve.