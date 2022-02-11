Play of the Week Nominees: February 11th

Fargo North, South-Shanley Battle for Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the DJ Colter high school play of the week showcase the high-power finishes.

First up, Fargo North and Wahpeton. The Spartans Jeremiah Sem sliced and diced his way through traffic to help get the victory.

But is it better than Fargo South-Shanley and Grand Forks Red River? Bruins Zach Boren sending one through the mail to win the game in OT.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.