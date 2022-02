Police identify body found in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Police in Grand Forks say a body found in an alley near a night club Thursday afternoon has been identified as 26-year-old Anthony Valdez.

Valdez was last seen on Sunday in the downtown area by Level 10 Night Club at 10 3rd St. N.

Police say there are no obvious signs of trauma, but say the investigation remains open.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.