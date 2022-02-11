Sale of largest coal plant in North Dakota reapproved

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Great River Energy’s cooperatives have once again approved the sale of the company’s Coal Creek power plant in North Dakota and an accompanying power line, despite opposition from its largest member.

The sale of Coal Creek, near Underwood, North Dakota, was initially approved last June with 27 member co-ops voting in favor and Connexus Energy, of Ramsey, Minnesota, voting against it.

The sale had to be reconsidered after some terms of the contract, with Rainbow Energy Marketing of Bismarck, were changed following last year’s vote.

Connexus contends the sale won’t generate the savings originally expected, nor would it cut greenhouse gas emissions since the coal plant would remain open.