Report: Colts to Trade or Cut Wentz Once League Year Starts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — According to ESPN’s Chris Mortenson, the Indianapolis Colts will look to trade or release quarterback Carson Wentz once the new league year begins on March 18th.

On that date, Wentz receives a bonus of 6.3 million dollars.

The Colts owe 15 of the 50 million the former Bison is set to make this season, however a trade would save them 13.3 million against the cap.