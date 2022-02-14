South-Shanley Boys Hockey Riding Momentum into Postseason

Bruins have won five straight going in to east region tournament

FARGO , N.D — Fargo South-Shanley boys hockey looking to repeat what happened just two years ago by getting to the state championship. This time, however, its all about going out as winners.

The bruins enter the east region tournament as the three seed after a 15-5 regular season. The Bruins skate in to the postseason with some momentum winning their last five and eight of the last nine including one in overtime against the two seed, Grand Forks Red River.

Zach Boren has lead the way offensively with 15 goals and 27 assists while Noel Olsonawski has locked it down in net with the best save percentage.

“Consistency is the number one thing because at the beginning of the year we would go out there and not play our best,” Boren said. “We weren’t competing for pucks and now we’re starting to do that a lot more helping to win games.”

“After Christmas break, I locked in on my game. I got use to playing more often,” Olsonawski said. “That’s where it turned for me. Playing offensively like we have been. I have to be big for the team because they’ve been big in front of me. Just need to keep playing our game.”

“We have a younger team then that year,” Boren said. “That team had a lot of seniors but I think this team can do it because we have good leadership throughout. We have some really great skills players that’ll help us.”

South-Shanley gets the tournament going Tuesday against Sheyenne at home with a 5 p.m. face-off.