South-Shanley’s Boren Wins High School Play of the Week

Goal against GF Red River won 55 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D — The DJ Colter high school play of the week winner goes to Fargo South-Shanley hockey and Zach Boren.

Boren scored a flashy goal against Grand Forks Red River leading to the overtime win Thursday.

Congrats to Boren and the Bruins.