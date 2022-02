Boys Hockey Roundup: South-Shanley, Davies Advance in East Region Tournament

Advance to semifinals on Friday

FARGO, N.D — All top seeds advanced in the East Region Boys Hockey Tournament Tuesday.

Top Seed Davies topped Devils Lake. Grand Forks Red River took out West Fargo. South-Shanley did the same to Sheyenne while Grand Forks Central moved on with a win over Fargo North.

The Eagles will be the Knights in the semifinals Friday while the RoughRiders will play the Bruins.