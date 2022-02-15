Fargo art and antiques dealer running for U.S. Senate

BISMARCK, N.D. – A Fargo art and antiques dealer is running for the U.S. Senate, saying North Dakota needs Democratic representation in Washington, D.C.

Michael Steele says he a started his campaign four years ago to unseat Sen. John Hoeven. Campaign finance records show Steele has raised about $2,000 since then.

A state party spokeswoman says she had not heard of Steele until this week. Democrat Katrina Christiansen, an engineering professor at the University of Jamestown, announced her bid for U.S. Senate on Monday.

The Democratic state convention is next month in Minot. Delegates will endorse candidates for state and congressional offices.