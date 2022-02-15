Moorhead Assistant Fire Chief accused of DUI departs, details remain unclear

CITY SAYS NO DISCIPLINARY ACTION WAS TAKEN AGAINST KAYLA CROSS

Kayla Cross

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – An assistant Moorhead fire chief who was accused of drunken driving after she was involved in a crash that seriously injured a woman is no longer employed by the city.

Moorhead Assistant City Administrator Mike Rietz says Kayla Cross’ last day of employment was Feb. 10.

Cross is charged with DUI refusal. She has pleaded not guilty. Her criminal case remains open.

Rietz says he can’t comment on whether Cross was terminated or whether she stepped down voluntarily. Rietz also could not disclose whether her departure is connected to the DUI crash.

“It would not be accurate to say she was terminated,” Rietz said. “No disciplinary action was taken.”

According to a West Fargo police crash report, the collision happened while Cross’ vehicle was crossing Sheyenne St. onto an I-94 entrance ramp. The woman in the second vehicle was traveling south on Sheyenne. Police said it’s not known which driver had the right-of-way.

The report says the woman in the second vehicle was taken by ambulance to Sanford Medical Center with “serious injuries.” Cross was not injured.

Cross is also the fire chief in Mapleton, North Dakota. Mayor Andrew Draeger says city officials don’t plan to take action until Cross’s court cases is resolved.