Moorhead Girls Hockey Advances to 8AA Section Championship Game

Spuds beat Roseau in semifinals

MOORHEAD, Minn — The number one seed, Moorhead girls hockey, advances to the Section 8AA Championship on Friday.

Spuds took down the four seed, Roseau, 5-4 and will play Brainerd for a spot at state.

The team has not been to state since 2006.