NDSU Men’s Basketball Ready For Battle in Pursuit of the Two Seed

Close out the home slate with Oral Roberts and Kansas City

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State men’s basketball coach Dave Richman always says he aims to have his teams play their best the last two months of the season and this year is no different.

The Bison have won eight of nine and the last five in a row putting them just a half-game out of second place in the Summit League.

That second spot is important because it gives them a first round bye in the league’s tournament. In order to get there, it’ll take wins over the final two home games against the team ahead, Oral Roberts and the one just behind , Kansas City.

The seniors know the importance even with what’s on the horizon.

“Its what we dream for. Its why we love it. We want a packed crowd with screaming fans. A game on the line. Hopefully we come out here. Have a good crowd and come out with the win.”

“We still have room to grow with a better version of ourselves out there but I think we’re getting better each and every game. Were getting better on the practice floor. We can take this little break between games we have after this hectic road trip and really get better to reach our full potential when we need to.”

“If were focusing on how emotional that night is going to be and all the things that come with it. If were too focused on the future, were going to miss what’s in front of us. That’s something I’ve talked about with the guys just making sure we come in here and get better as a team. If we do that, we’ll be just fine thursday night and saturday night.”

“Were finding ways to win games and come late february early march there is adversity. There is going to be some battles and we’ve been through those. Hopefully that’s prepared us.”>

Over the last three games, Eady has elevated his play. Against Western Illinois, he dropped a career-high 22 points then followed it up with 15 against St. Thomas.

Its an ability Coach Richman has seen in the senior guard since the end of last season.

“Just has a refuse to lose attitude. It’s a mentality. One that we saw going back to the sunday before the summit league tournament last year at south dakota. That shaped into form during that tournament. He’s in my opinion not just one of the best on our team but in the league. That’s a credit to him showing his versatility on both ends of the floor.”

“Its urgency and be aggressive from the start. Trusting myself. Not thinking too much. Just playing basketball. Coming down to the end, I just want to win and that’s just driving us and why we want to win in the tournament. Be the best versions of ourselves. Keeping that mindset.”

The Herd won the first battle with the Golden Eagles on a buzzer beater in Tulsa. See if that some magic continues at the SHAC.