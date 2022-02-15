Resolution reached to peacefully end Emerson blockade

EMERSON, Manitoba (KVRR) – The Royal Canadian Mounted Police says a resolution has been reached to end the vehicle blockade at the Emerson Port of Entry, near Pembina, North Dakota.

Truck drivers and activists set up the blockade of semis, pickups, RV’s and snowmobiles last week to protest Canada’s mandatory vaccinations for commercial truck drivers.

At one time, an estimated 75 vehicles were used to block the highway in both directions.

Similar blockades were maintained in other parts of Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently declared the blockades illegal and threatened to seize the vehicles and bank accounts of protesters who continued.

Gov. Doug Burgum has said the blockades are harmful to international trade.

Authorities say they expect the final protesters to leave the area Wednesday.