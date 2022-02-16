Burgum wants property tax cuts, increased cybersecurity

BISMARCK, N.D. – Local governments should stop raising property taxes and lawmakers need to invest more to guard against cybersecurity attacks to the state and its residents.

Those were among the highlights of Gov. Doug Burgum’s State of the State address on Wednesday in Fargo.

Although Burgum used the speech largely to convey optimism, he touched on other themes, including workforce shortages and the need for more technology industries to diversify the economy.

Burgum’s address was initially scheduled for last month but was postponed due to the governor having laryngitis.