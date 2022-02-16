Fargo-based Noridian Healthcare looks to expand across the country

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Noridian Healthcare Solutions, headquartered in Fargo, provides service for anyone using Medicare, Medicaid and more.

You used to only find Noridian in North Dakota but they have expanded across the United States.

The company prides itself on being a leader in creating solutions for state and commercial health care programs and they want to make it easier for patients dealing with healthcare companies.

“It’s important for us, we try to take a lot of the complexity out of healthcare for the folks that we work with. It’s extremely complicated for us that work in it, it’s certainly complicated for everyday people that work around and need to get healthcare services. We try to remove some of that complexities so people don’t have barriers to get access to care,” CEO Jon Bogenreif said.

Noridian plans to grow its business development team. Many of its employees are encouraged to work remotely.