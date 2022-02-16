Watch: Protesters end Emerson border blockade

EMERSON, Manitoba (KVRR) – A vehicle blockade that was assembled last week at the Emerson Port of Entry, just north of Pembina, North Dakota has ended.

The Emerson blockade was one of at least three border blockades that were set up to protest Canada’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrived and led the protesters away from the area in a convoy at around 12:00 p.m. Wednesday.

“Throughout the past six days, our officers continued to use open communication, and a measured approach to find a peaceful resolution to this situation. This continuous dialogue between our officers and the demonstrators enabled us to reach a resolution,” said Chief Superintendent Rob Hill, Officer in Charge of Criminal Operations for the Manitoba RCMP.

The number of vehicles taking part in the blockade has fluctuated throughout the past six days. At its peak, the RCMP estimates there were approximately 75 vehicles.