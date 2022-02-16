Vikings officially name Head Coach Kevin O’Connell

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – After weeks of speculation, the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday officially introduced Kevin O’Connell as the team’s 10th head coach.

O’Connell comes to Minnesota from Los Angeles, where he was the offensive coordinator for the L.A. Rams, who defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Superbowl LVI on Sunday

Owner/President Mark Wilf said he is “ecstatic” and said O’Connell is a strong leader and excellent communicator.

O’Connell said he is committed to “working tirelessly” to bring the Vikings to a Superbowl.

The Vikings say O’Connell is scheduled to make his first appearance as head coach during a news conference Thursday.