Update: Two trains derail in collision near Frazee

Frazee derailment (courtesy, KDLM)

FRAZEE, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – No one was injured when two freight trains collided Thursday morning near Frazee, Minnesota.

Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says an eastbound train collided with a second train on an adjacent track shortly before 9:00 a.m. He says the second train did not appear to be moving.

Glander says train traffic has been stopped until the scene can be cleared. The number of cars involved in the derailment wasn’t known.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office and the Frazee Fire Dept. were among those responding.