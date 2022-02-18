Cramer, Hoeven ask AG to reject airline’s no-fly list request for unruly passengers

FARGO (KVRR) – U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven are among eight senators asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to deny Delta Airlines’ request to create a “no-fly” list for airline passengers convicted of any “on-board disruption.”

In a letter to the attorney general, the senators say the majority of recent incidents on airplanes has been in relation to the federal mask mandate from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

“Creating a federal ‘no-fly’ list for unruly passengers who are skeptical of this mandate would seemingly equate them to terrorists who seek to actively take the lives of Americans and perpetrate attacks on the homeland,” the letter says. “While we strongly condemn any violence towards airline workers, there is significant uncertainty around the efficacy of this mandate.”

“The TSA was created in the wake of 9/11 to protect Americans from future horrific attacks, not to regulate human behavior onboard flights,” the senators wrote.

Cramer and Hoeven are joined on the letter by Republican Senators Mike Lee of Utah, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas.