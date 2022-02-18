Griesel, Kreuser, Eady Leaving Major Impact on NDSU Men’s Basketball Program

The three will be honored on senior day Saturday

FARGO, N.D — “When we talk about the right guys as people, as students and as players, those three are everything I want this program to be about.”

From establishing a legacy fund for future players and being roommates off the court to combining for over 3500 points and two summit league championships on it , seniors Sam Griesel, Tyree Eady and Rocky Kreuser have left their mark on the NDSU basketball program..

“Family culture. We all love each other and play for each other,” Eady said. “It’s never about one individual. Keeping that legacy going after we leave for those young guys.”

“Passing that on to the younger generation of this team but even in the community,” Griesel said. “I’ve had several opportunities to get out there and really talk to kids, be with kids. Try to preach that and adapted in my time in Fargo. I would like to spread that because it’s helped me immensely. Waking up everyday and telling yourself I’m always going to do the next right thing.“

“I wanted to get a picture of us all smiling together as our senior picture,” Kreuser said. “Because that’s just the way it is here, we’re a family and I’ll do anything for them the rest of my life after these four-five years.”

With the success all three have had, its been a long journey since those freshman years and looking back would give themselves some much needed advice.

“Just relax honestly, calm down,” Eady said. “Once you get over that nervousness, that fear of playing college basketball you start to really flourish. Grow into your own self so relax and stay the course.”

“Enjoy the moment,” Kreuser said. “Freshman Rocky was on a struggling team and senior Rocky is a pretty competitive team that’s pretty good in the Summit League.”

“Just enjoy each day. Wherever your feet are at, be there mentally,” Griesel said. “Whether its on the basketball court, in the classroom or out on a Saturday night with your friends. I think it’s really important to get each perspective on different parts of college especially the blessing of being a college athlete. At lot of us get caught up in hard lifts and hard practices. Mentally it’s pretty draining but when you gain that perspective taking each day as a blessing, it’s a special feeling.”

Many memories were created at the SHAC, however the most memorable have come on this last ride in a season of adversity from winning close games to battling back from injuries.

“Sam hitting a couple game winning shots,” Kreuser said. “The one most recently, I was just hanging out like a little puppy dog. I didn’t want to let go after he hit that. Just wanted to celebrate.”

“The Indiana State game this year will be with me the rest of my life,” Griesel said. “I still don’t really have the words or word to describe that night. It was just amazing and something I will never forget.”

Kreuser, Griesel and Eady still have some work left to do. The second seed in the Summit League Tournament has already been secured. Two more wins to end the season sets them up to get a third conference title in Sioux Falls come March 8th.