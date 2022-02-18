Play of the Week Nominees: February 18

DGF, Moorhead Battle for Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the Chris Heise high school play of the week showcase the teams just over the Red River in Minnesota.

First up, DGF and Thief River Falls. The Rebels hook up on a 1-2-3 connection. Owen Leach to Grant Anderson to Logan Bitker for the hoop and harm on to a Rebels win.

But is it better than Moorhead Girls Hockey against Roseau? Spuds Taylor Bruske scores the first and last goals of the game to help advance her team to the Section 8AA Championship Game.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.