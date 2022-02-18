Truckers planning DC-bound convoy through North Dakota, Minnesota

convoy route

convoy

FARGO (KVRR) – An advocacy group that opposes “government overreach” is planning a series of truck convoys that will travel across the country to Washington, DC.

The American Truckers Freedom Fund is urging truck drivers across the nation to join one of several convoys heading to the nation’s capital in March.

According to the organization’s website, there are plans for one of the convoys to travel through Minot, Bismarck and Fargo before heading east through Minnesota.

“We are a movement of peaceful, non-violent Americans who are dissatisfied with the unscientific, unconstitutional government overreach in regards to mandates” according to a statement on the organization’s website.

The organization says the truckers will be participating to call attention to several issues, which include reopening the Keystone Pipeline.

Other issues listed on the website include “national energy independence,” “big tech/government censorship,” “agricultural regulations that disproportionately affect farmers,” “big pharma control over independent liberty” and “reinstate liability to pharmaceutical companies for vaccine damage/death.”

Several routes of the convoy are being planned across the northern, central and southern portions of the U.S.