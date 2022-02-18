UPDATE: I-94 near Valley City open after multiple vehicles crash

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) – Westbound I-94 four miles east of Valley City reopens three hours after 14 vehicles crash.

North Dakota Highway Patrol responded around 10:30 Friday morning.

Troopers say it started when a commercial vehicle rear-ended a pickup with a snowmobile on its trailer. The pickup jackknifed and more vehicles crashed in the area.

One person was seriously hurt and taken to Mercy Hospital in Valley City and transferred to Sanford Health in Fargo. Three others suffered minor injuries and were released from Mercy.

The crashes remain under investigation.