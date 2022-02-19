Early Morning Shed Fire, Possible Explosion, West of Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)– Fargo Fire Department responded to a structure fire and a possible explosion at 751 Countryside Trailer Court South.

Firefighters found a small shed engulfed in flames with siding on the adjacent mobile home melting.

They quickly extinguished the fire and the fire did not get into the mobile home.

One person is injured with burns to multiple parts of their body and was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.