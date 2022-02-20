Head-On Crash Near Sheldon Results in Injuries & DUI Arrest

SHELDON, N.D. (KVRR) — Two drivers are hurt in a head on crash and one is arrested for DUI near Sheldon, North Dakota.

The crash happened Saturday night after 8, two miles east of town on a gravel road.

Highway Patrol says 74-year-old Timothy Mark was waiting to turn into his driveway when he was hit by 68-year-old Jeffrey Grant, both men are from Sheldon.

Airbags went off in both vehicles and both men have non life threatening injuries.

Grant was taken to the hospital in Lisbon and later arrested for DUI.

Mark was treated on scene and then taken by family to Lisbon.

The crash remains under investigation.