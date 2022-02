Moorhead’s Bruske Wins High School Play of the Week

Bruske's goal against Roseau won with 93 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D — The Chris Heise high school play of the week winner goes to Moorhead girls hockey and Taylor Bruske.

Bruske scored a flashy goal against Roseau leading to the win over Roseau and on to the Section 8AA title game.

Congrats to Bruske and the Spuds.