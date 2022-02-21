Warroad Girls Hockey Going to Seventh Straight State Tournament

Warriors are the no.1 seed in Class A

WARROAD, Minn. — After claiming the Minnesota 8A section title with a 7-0 win over Crookston, Warroad girls hockey is heading to the class a state tournament for the seventh consecutive year and the 13th in program history.

The Warriors were number one in the state all season and played a tough schedule. All three of their losses came to AA opponents.

The 23 wins came behind a high-scoring offense with captains Kate Johnson and Tayla Hendrickson leading the way. Johnson was the top goal scorer with 45 while Hendrickson’s 81 points was the high mark.

After falling short at state last season the team comes in ready for a different result.

“Being from Warroad and being the Warroad warriors, we have a target on our backs. It seems like when we play the top teams, we get the best game because its Warroad,” assistant coach Blayke Nelson. “They want to beat us especially this year as the number one team all year. It’s not something we think about on a daily basis as a coaching staff. Our big thing is just being ready for the next day. Some of these girls have been right there and noticed ‘hey we have to work a little bit harder.”

Warroad gets it going Wednesday at the X in St. Paul facing off with unseeded Rivers Lake at 6 p.m.