Couple’s family sues over fatal Empire Builder derailment

Amtrak derailment. Sept. 25, 2021

HELENA, Mont. – The family of a Georgia couple who were on a trip celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary when they died in an Amtrak train derailment in Montana has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Amtrak and BSNF Railway, which owns the tracks.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in Illinois, says Amtrak and BSNF Railway were responsible for the Sept. 25, 2021, derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people — including Donald and Marjorie Varnadoe — and injured at least 44 passengers and crew members.

The Varnadoes, of St. Simons Island, Georgia, had boarded the Amtrak Empire Builder in Chicago on Sept. 24. They were in the observation car when the train derailed near Joplin, Montana. The observation car, which has larger windows, tipped onto its side and slid along the tracks before eventually coming to a stop, the complaint states.

The couple were thrown around inside the car and suffered excruciating injuries before their deaths, the complaint states.