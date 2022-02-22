No serious injuries in truck-train crash near Leeds, North Dakota

Truck-train crash

LEEDS, N.D. (KVRR) – The driver of a semi was not seriously injured when the truck collided with a train Monday afternoon near Leeds, North Dakota.

The Benson County Sheriff’s Office says 40 -year-old Isaac Conley of Williamsburg, Pennsylvania, failed to yield at the railroad crossing and was struck broadside on the passenger side by a BNSF Train.

Conley was transported to CHI Alexus Hospital in Devils Lake where he was treated and released.

The sheriff says near white-out conditions and driver inattention were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.