South-Shanley Hockey Earns No. 1 Seed at State Tournament

Beat top seed, Davies, to win EDC Championship

FARGO, N.D — After falling to Davies by just one goal in both regular season meetings, South-Shanley hockey won when it mattered not only taking the EDC crown but earning the number one seed at state.

“I don’t think it was a big surprise for all of us. It was more like reassurance,” senior forward Jack Korbel said. “We knew we were capable of it. Now we have the younger guys on the team knowing that and feeling that.”

“Being able to make sure those younger guys can have that confidence going into a bigger stage like a state tournament with amazing teams is really important,” senior defenseman Jake Skarperud said.

The Bruins came in with the third best conference record, however knew they were the hottest team -having won eight straight.

“Confidence is key. Trusting your teammates helps a lot,” senior forward Luke Schielke said. “Being able to take a break on the bench when you need it and then when you’re needed on the ice, you can give 100 percent each time.”

“Even though we weren’t the number one one or two seed and were number three, we need we could beat the teams that were above us,” Skarperud said. “We had that mentality going into the tournament. Knowing we beat Red River the week prior to the EDC Tournament. We just had the confidence and were able to capitalize.”

To keep that win streak going, it put the Bruins in the right mindset of reaching the ultimate goal in a state title game that saw them on the wrong end two years ago.

“Just being prepared for every game. Ready to bring all the energy we can,” Schielke said. “Playing like its our last. Holding that all the way through and taking the championship.”

“Keep upping the confidence and make sure that were ready for whoever we play against,” Skarperud said. “No matter the team or what style they play. Just playing our game because we know were good enough and we can win it.”

South-Shanley opens up the tournament Thursday against Mandan with a 5:30 puck drop at Scheels Arena.