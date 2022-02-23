‘All you’re thinking about is helping people’ Casselton firefighters in viral photos named

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) – Photos of two ice-covered Casselton firefighters who helped rescue travelers stranded in a multi-vehicle pileup during Monday’s brutal blizzard have gone viral – and a lot of people have been wondering who they are under all that ice?

Firefighters Isaac Stone and Patrick Stahl have each been with the Casselton Fire Department for a number of years. Stahl is the department’s secretary.

Stone says the photos, taken at the scene of the crash after the final rescues were completed, were shared on social media to help convince travelers to stay put until the storm was over.

Stone says he’s never worked in conditions like that before.

“It’s one of those things. When you arrive on scene, your adrenaline’s going. All you’re thinking about is helping people. You don’t really think about what you’re doing, going into yourself. Being underneath the bridge made it more difficult.”

Stone says being a firefighter has always been a passion. Stone’s father, Mike and brother, Aaron, are members of the Wahpeton Fire Dept. “It’s what I always wanted to do”

Six people were injured in the crash, which involved about 14 vehicles. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it will likely take several days to investigate the incident and finish the crash report.

Firefighters from Mapleton and the West Fargo Rural Fire Dept. also participated in the rescue.