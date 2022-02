Body of Man Found In Ditch In Kidder County During Monday Storm

KIDDER CO., N.D. — An investigation has begun after a man was found dead in rural Kidder County.

Sheriff Barry Vannatta says the body of 56-year-old Timothy Becker of Robinson was located in a ditch along Highway 36 around noon on Monday.

The sheriff says Robinson had left his vehicle after turning onto a low maintenance road.

It was near zero visibility at the time.

An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.