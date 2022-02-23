Driscoll and Fighting Hawks Prepare For Broncos

North Dakota is Back on Top of the Conference Standings

GRAND FORKS N.D. — UND is back on top of the NCHC standings and pursuing a league record third straight Penrose cup. Zach Driscoll has now taken home his third straight NCHC Goalie of the Week award. In the month of February, he has a 5-1 record with a 1.82 goals against average and .939 save percentage. Another big challenge comes this weekend as they host western Michigan. They lost both games to the Broncos in January.

“Last series there we just couldn’t find the back of the net while we were there and you know I think we’ve been playing really good hockey right now and for us yeah it’s definitely kind of a little bit of payback type mentality going into it you know we kinda owe these guys,” said senior forward, Mark Senden.

“You know you’re playing well and sometimes there is a you have to be lucky to be good type thing a couple posts here and there but you work for those bounces and definitely you go in with the mindset you know what it’s going to be tough for them to score on me tonight and its kind of how I approached these last few games,” said senior goalie, Zach Driscoll.

“Obviously the playoffs are down the road we’re looking forward to Friday night and having that short term focus of how do we have an opportunity to have a great chance to win on a Friday night and then worry about Saturday on Saturday morning,” said Coach Brad Berry.