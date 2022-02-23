Former Ulen-Hitterdal superintendent pleads guilty to trespassing at school in Karlstad

Ryan Baron

KARLSTAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A former superintendent of Ulen-Hitterdal Public Schools has pleaded guilty to trespassing on school property in Karlstad, Minn.

Court documents say 39-year-old Ryan Baron illegally entered Tri County School in Karlstad on Oct. 21.

Baron is also a former superintendent at Tri-County Public Schools.

According to the citation, Baron admitted to investigators that he was inside the school at approximately 1:00 a.m. It’s not known why Baron was in the school.

Baron was ordered to pay a $140.00 fine and to have no contact with Tri-County Public Schools for one year.