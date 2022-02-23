Two local chefs named James Beard Award semifinalists

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two local chefs are up for top honors in the culinary world.

Rosewild chef Austin Covert is a semifinalist for a 2022 James Beard Award.

He’s up for an award under the category of “Outstanding Chef.”

The chef at Luna Fargo, Ryan Nitschke, is a semifinalist for “Best Chef in the Midwest.”

Rosewild is the restaurant that’s part of the new Jasper Hotel that opened this past summer downtown Fargo.

Luna is located off of University Drive.

Finalists will be announced March 16 and winners will be honored in Chicago on June 13.