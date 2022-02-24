Golden Growers Cooperative partners with Cargill to acquire ProGold

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – Cargill and Golden Growers Cooperative have reached an agreement to purchase ProGold LLC, the owner of a corn milling facility in Wahpeton.

Each of the companies will retain 50% ownership in ProGold after buying out American Crystal Sugar Company’s 51% equity stake. The purchase also includes 510 acres of land.

Cargill has leased and operated the Wahpeton facility since 1997. The 240,825 square-foot plant will continue to be operated by Cargill.

The facility employs approximately 185 people, including contractors.

Cargill contracts with about 1,500 area corn growers. The facility grinds approximately 90,000 bushels of corn daily to produce animal feed and food ingredients used in baked goods, beverages, dairy products and confectionary goods.