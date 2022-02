New NDSU President to be paid $420,000 per year

David Cook

FARGO (KVRR-KCND) – The new President of NDSU will be paid $420,000 per year.

Dr. David Cook will start in June. Cook has been vice chancellor for the Office of Public Affairs and Economic Development at the University of Kansas.

Current NDSU President Dean Bresciani and UND President Andrew Armacost earn about $369,000.

University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott, is paid $389,000.