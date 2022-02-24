Police seize 290 pounds of cocaine in Carrington

Singh Suri

CARRINGTON, N.D. (KVRR) – Police in Carrington, North Dakota arrested a man after officers found approximately 290 pounds of cocaine.

Police say the cocaine was seized on Feb. 18. The estimated street value is approximately $5 million.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Narvir Suri of Edmonton, Alberta is charged in Foster County with possession with intent to manufacture/deliver cocaine.

Suri is being held on $50,000 bond.

Agencies involved in the investigation include the Carrington Police Department, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Stutsman County Task Force and the DEA.