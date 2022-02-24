Semifinals Set For State Hockey at Scheels Arena

Girls and Boys semifinals set

FARGO, N.D — Day one of state hockey at Scheels Arena in West Fargo.

On the boys side, Davies tops Minot 3-1. South-Shanley does the same to Mandan, 4-1. Sheyenne gets their first even win in the tournament beating Jamestown 3-2. Red River closed it out with a 6-0 win over Bismarck Legacy.

On the girls side, Davies puts up six goals in a win over Grand Forks. West Fargo United scored two third period goals to beat Mandan, 2-1. Fargo North-South shuts out Minot, 5-0, while the Bismarck Blizzard get the best of Jamestown.

Girls semis start at noon on 2:15 while the boys go at 5:30 and 8 Friday.