And then their were two; North Dakota State Hockey Finals Set.

Girls: Davies V North South Bruins; Boys: Red River V Davies

FARGO, N.D — Day two of state hockey at Scheels Arena in West Fargo.

The stage is now set for the boys and girls hockey championships games.

Davies defeated West Fargo United 3-0 to advance to the championship. They will meet the North South Bruins who defeated the Bismarck Blizzards 5-1.

On the boys side, the Red River Rough Riders won 3-1 over the The South Bruins.