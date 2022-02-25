Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden will nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. The information comes from people familiar with the matter.

In selecting Jackson, Biden delivers on a campaign promise, moving to further diversify a court.

Jackson is a federal appeals court judge who’s worked as a public defender.

If confirmed, she’d fill the seat on the nine-member court that will be vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer. He’s retiring at the end of the term.