Griggs County crash injures two children

HANNAFORD, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – Two children were flown to Fargo by Sanford Airmed after a collision on a Griggs County highway east of Hannaford, North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the three-year-old and five-year-old were passengers in a pickup that ran into back of an abandoned pickup that was parked on the highway.

The older child was wearing a seatbelt while the younger child was in a car seat. Their conditions have not been released.

The pickup they were in was driven by 38-year-old Christopher Coombs of Hannaford.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.