Play of the Week Nominees: February 25th

Davies, West Fargo United Battle for Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the DJ Colter high school play of the week showcase performances for the Girls State Hockey Tournament in North Dakota.

First up, in the quarterfinals between West Fargo and Mandan. Goaltender Margaret Seeley with the glove save in a win over Mandan.

But is it better than Davies Girls Hockey against Grand Forks? Olivia Opheim bringing the filth on a goal in the win sending the Eagles to the semis.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.