UND takes series opener over Western Michigan 2-1 in final home stand

NUMBER 7 NORTH DAKOTA hosting number 6 Western Michigan in their regular season home SERIES finale at the Ralph, so you know that crowd is going to be rocking!

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR)- Ashton Clader strikes first early in this one to put the Fighting Hawks up one- zero.

Western Michigan would come out of the break aggressive and light the lantern to tie the game.

Matteo Constatini would help the Hawks soar to victory with a goal to put them up 2-1 for the series opener.

Goalie Zach Driscoll had 27 saves on the night.