Vehicle slams into Horace convenience store

Casey’s in Horace

HORACE, N.D. (KVRR) – A convenience store in Horace was damaged Friday when a vehicle slammed into the building and the driver fled.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, along with Horace and Kindred firefighters, were called to Casey’s General Store in Horace at around 2:40 p.m.

The person responsible for the crash fled the scene. There were no injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect and the vehicle have been identified and authorities are attempting to locate them.