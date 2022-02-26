Dozens Come Together to Support a Family in Need

HORACE, N.D. (KVRR)–The Fargo Gateway Lions Club hosts a fundraiser for one of their members wives who is suffering from terminal brain cancer.

They are attempting to raise $30,000 to donate to Danell Dougherty and her family to help with medical costs. Dougherty tells us she was diagnosed on June 14th and she had surgery the next day.

She had a sinus infection that wouldn’t go away and told multiple doctors she didn’t feel good they acted quick when she started losing words.

“We are thinking about all the bad stuff, the stuff we need to be doing or maybe have to be doing. We just go day by day we pray a lot, we have a lot of support as you can tell, and that helps because you’ve just got to keep going and just go each day,” says Danell Dougherty.

There was a meal served, bingo game, and a silent auction.