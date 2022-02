Conflict In Ukraine Concerns West Fargo-Based Titan Machinery Leaders

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo-based Titan Machinery company is keeping close tabs on the situation in Ukraine.

The company has filed a report with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which requires updates to announce major events that shareholders should know about.

The company says it is most concerned about the well-being of its employees.

Titan Machinery has about 16 locations in Ukraine.