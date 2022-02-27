Two deputies on leave for shooting Grand Forks man

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Two Grand Forks County Deputies are on leave after shooting a man with a gun outside of a house.

After 11:00 this morning, a 37-year-old man from Grand Forks crashed his vehicle in the 800 block of County Highway 81 and ran to a nearby house.

The homeowner called authorities and reported the man was trying to break inside and was holding a gun.

The deputies arrived and repeatedly told the man to drop the weapon. When he did not, they shot him.

He was taken to Altru and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The names of those involved will be released at a later time.