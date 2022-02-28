Dardis announces reelection bid for West Fargo Mayor

Bernie Dardis

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The mayor of West Fargo is running for a second term.

Bernie Dardis was first elected in 2018. He became West Fargo’s first new mayor in 16 years after defeating longtime mayor Rich Mattern.

“I simply love this city,” Dardis said. “Having witnessed firsthand the unprecedented growth of our city, I believe my business and civic experience and knowledge and passion for this community will continue to serve our city well for a second four-year term.”

Dardis is former CEO of Indigo Signworks. He’s lived in West Fargo for 45 years.