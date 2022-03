Davies’ Opheim Wins High School Play of the Week

Opheim's goal against West Fargo help secure semifinal berth in state tournament

FARGO, N.D — The DJ Colter high school play of the week winner goes to Davies girls hockey and Olivia Opheim.

Opheim put the dangles on display scoring a goal against Grand Forks in the state hockey tournament. It helped the Eagles get to the semifinals for the third straight year.

Congrats to Opheim and the Eagles.